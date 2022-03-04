2 Henry County high school students charged in school fight being sought

“We want our schools to be safe, and the fact that this student showed up for what should’ve been a normal school day and left with injuries, allegedly at the hands of these two individuals, is unacceptable,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a news release. “You’re on the run now, but we will find you. We will not tolerate any type of violent behavior, especially in our schools.”

Investigators have filed charges of battery and disrupting public schools against Cleveland. Jones faces charges of battery and simple battery against a public school employee. Deputies allege a staff member was pushed during the fight.