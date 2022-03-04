2 Henry County high school students charged in school fight being sought

Henry County sheriff’s deputies have issued a lookout bulletin for two teenagers suspected of attacking a younger classmate at McDonough High School earlier this week, according to authorities.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Deondre’ Jones, 19, and Je’Merick Cleveland, 17, fought a 15-year-old student at the high school Monday.
The younger student was injured and had to be taken to the hospital. According to the alert, the student suffered a serious laceration to his mouth and forehead.
“We want our schools to be safe, and the fact that this student showed up for what should’ve been a normal school day and left with injuries, allegedly at the hands of these two individuals, is unacceptable,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a news release. “You’re on the run now, but we will find you. We will not tolerate any type of violent behavior, especially in our schools.”
Investigators have filed charges of battery and disrupting public schools against Cleveland. Jones faces charges of battery and simple battery against a public school employee. Deputies allege a staff member was pushed during the fight.
According to the bulletin, Cleveland is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with short braids draped down to his ears. Jones is 5-10 and 122 pounds, with long black dreadlocks and a red highlight.
Anyone with information about the two teens is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7100.
