2 Forsyth deputies injured in U-Haul chase; father, son face theft charges

A father and son were arrested in connection with a high-speed chase that injured two Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officials say.
Beav Beaver Beavers, 58, was arrested a day before the chase occurred, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office communication specialist Stacie Miller. Beav implicated his son by stating they had stolen motorcycles. Beav was charged with theft, theft by receiving stolen property and violating his probation.
Warrants were issued for his 27-year-old son, Colten Beavers. Deputies waited for Colten at a specific location and when he noticed the undercover deputy cars, he drove away and the car chase began.
Colten was driving a U-Haul pickup truck in the pursuit that took place on Wednesday. The car chase ended on a dead-end road, where Colten crashed into patrol cars, injuring two deputies. A foot chase began and other officers were able to catch and arrest Colten.
Due to previous charges, he was supposed to be on house arrest, according to Sheriff Ron Freeman. Colten was also wanted in Walton County.
Colten was charged with theft, aggravated assault, trespassing and possession of multiple drugs. Both father and son are being held at Forsyth County Jail with no bond.
The two deputies were taken to Northside Hospital to be treated for their minor injuries and are now at home with their families, Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a Facebook post.
