2 Forsyth deputies injured in U-Haul chase; father, son face theft charges

Beav Beaver Beavers, 58, was arrested a day before the chase occurred, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office communication specialist Stacie Miller. Beav implicated his son by stating they had stolen motorcycles. Beav was charged with theft, theft by receiving stolen property and violating his probation.

Warrants were issued for his 27-year-old son, Colten Beavers. Deputies waited for Colten at a specific location and when he noticed the undercover deputy cars, he drove away and the car chase began.