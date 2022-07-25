ajc logo
2 DeKalb inmates die in custody within 4 days

The causes of death are under investigation by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Two people died while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within four days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, a news release states. He was pronounced dead after emergency medical treatment failed.

Head had been incarcerated since January 2021 and faced charges of terroristic threats.

On Monday, 55-year-old Nina Maureen Colman of Decatur died while in the jail’s infirmary, the release states. Colman had been in custody since July 19, charged with stalking, criminal trespass and simple battery.

ExploreDeKalb inmate charged with aggravated assault dies from apparent suicide, cops say

The two incidents are unrelated, and the causes of death are under investigation by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. An internal investigation by the sheriff’s office also has been opened.

Additional details were not made available.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

