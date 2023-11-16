2 dead after separate disputes at home, apartment complex in DeKalb, cops say

“The investigation determined the shooting was domestic related,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said in a statement. “The suspect has been charged but is not in custody at this time.”

Then at about 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Bridgewater Branch after receiving a call about a person firing a gun. The residence is near Stone Mountain and about seven miles southeast of the previous shooting.

According to police, a man, who was not publicly identified, had fired several shots inside the 2,549-square-foot residence following an argument with the landlord and roommates.

SWAT teams were called to the scene after police said the man barricaded himself inside the two-story home and threatened to shoot anyone who left.

“Upon making entry, SWAT officers were able to extract four occupants safely,” Wells said. “SWAT continued to clear the location, at which point they found the suspect unresponsive from an unknown cause.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Murphy USA gas station in Stonecrest. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the station, located just south of I-20 on Fairington Road, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

A motive is unclear at this time, DeKalb police said. Investigators were looking into leads, but no one was in custody.

Investigations into Thursday’s shootings in the county are ongoing.

