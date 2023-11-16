2 dead after separate disputes at home, apartment complex in DeKalb, cops say

Gunfire erupted at 3 locations across county

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
X

Two men are dead Thursday after separate incidents in DeKalb County, where arguments led to gunfire at a home and an apartment complex, authorities said.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. to the first shooting at the Hairston Woods apartments on Summerview Drive. The complex is located off North Hairston Road and a short distance from Memorial Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man dead and a 41-year-old woman in critical condition. She was taken to a hospital. Their identities were not released.

“The investigation determined the shooting was domestic related,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said in a statement. “The suspect has been charged but is not in custody at this time.”

Then at about 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Bridgewater Branch after receiving a call about a person firing a gun. The residence is near Stone Mountain and about seven miles southeast of the previous shooting.

According to police, a man, who was not publicly identified, had fired several shots inside the 2,549-square-foot residence following an argument with the landlord and roommates.

SWAT teams were called to the scene after police said the man barricaded himself inside the two-story home and threatened to shoot anyone who left.

“Upon making entry, SWAT officers were able to extract four occupants safely,” Wells said. “SWAT continued to clear the location, at which point they found the suspect unresponsive from an unknown cause.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Murphy USA gas station in Stonecrest. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the station, located just south of I-20 on Fairington Road, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

A motive is unclear at this time, DeKalb police said. Investigators were looking into leads, but no one was in custody.

Investigations into Thursday’s shootings in the county are ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS
Fire at historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park ruled accidental2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW REACTION
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
4h ago

Credit: AP

Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case
4h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
3h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
3h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mother, 7-month-old boy recovering following shooting at DeKalb home
6m ago
Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta gas station in front of his kids, family says
1h ago
East Point police seek help identifying suspects in July homicide at apartments
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Holiday Tree Lightings, Georgia Festival...
7h ago
Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
21h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top