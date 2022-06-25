2 dead, 1 critically injured at 3 unrelated Atlanta crime scenes

Atlanta police are investigating two different homicides as well as an unrelated shooting that left a man critically wounded. All three incidents occurred within a little more than five-hour span Saturday morning.
The first happened in southwest Atlanta overnight. Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Dearwood Drive around 2:30 a.m. and found a dead man who’d been stabbed multiple times.
Detectives said preliminary evidence suggests the stabbing was the result of a dispute the victim had with someone.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers in northeast Atlanta found a man shot dead in a warehouse near the 1600 block of Dekalb Avenue.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to learn what led to the shooting.
The third incident unfolded at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Jones Avenue on the city’s northwest side.
Officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting there and found a man critically wounded from a gunshot. The victim was taken to the hospital and investigators from Atlanta’s aggravated assault unit are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.
About the Author