ajc logo
X

2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after car hits patrol vehicles

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Driver taken into custody after crash that pinned cop between SUV, guardrail

Two Cobb County police officers were injured Sunday during a traffic stop on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway when a driver crashed into their stationary patrol vehicles, authorities said.

The crash caused Officer Gary Marsicek to be pinned against the guardrail by one of the patrol vehicles, a Ford Explorer, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release. Marsicek was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, but is now considered stable, Delk said.

Officer Katelynne Daws was also taken to Kennestone with minor injuries but has since been released, according to Delk.

Daws and Marsicek stopped a car on the shoulder of I-75 North late Saturday night and had just taken the driver into custody in the moments before the crash, Delk said.

The two Cobb patrol cars, a Ford Taurus and the Explorer, were both stopped and had their emergency lights illuminated. The Taurus was in the far-right lane of the interstate, while the Explorer was on the right shoulder.

Just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a 2021 Honda Accord hit the Taurus, continued moving forward and hit the Explorer, Delk said.

The driver of the Accord, 41-year-old Ito Sakae of Woodstock, was not injured and was arrested at the scene, Delk said. Police did not say what caused Sakae to hit the patrol cars or if he was impaired while driving. No further information was released, including what charges were brought against him.

The Cobb police department’s selective traffic enforcement program unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
10h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
9h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
4h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: They’re the Braves. They can do anything
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park
11m ago
Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old mother to death with robe belt
1h ago
Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
2h ago
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
8h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
9h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top