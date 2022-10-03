2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after car hits patrol vehicles

Two Cobb County police officers were injured Sunday during a traffic stop on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway when a driver crashed into their stationary patrol vehicles, authorities said.
The crash caused Officer Gary Marsicek to be pinned against the guardrail by one of the patrol vehicles, a Ford Explorer, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release. Marsicek was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, but is now considered stable, Delk said.
Officer Katelynne Daws was also taken to Kennestone with minor injuries but has since been released, according to Delk.
Daws and Marsicek stopped a car on the shoulder of I-75 North late Saturday night and had just taken the driver into custody in the moments before the crash, Delk said.
The two Cobb patrol cars, a Ford Taurus and the Explorer, were both stopped and had their emergency lights illuminated. The Taurus was in the far-right lane of the interstate, while the Explorer was on the right shoulder.
Just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a 2021 Honda Accord hit the Taurus, continued moving forward and hit the Explorer, Delk said.
The driver of the Accord, 41-year-old Ito Sakae of Woodstock, was not injured and was arrested at the scene, Delk said. Police did not say what caused Sakae to hit the patrol cars or if he was impaired while driving. No further information was released, including what charges were brought against him.
The Cobb police department’s selective traffic enforcement program unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact 770-499-3987.
About the Author