2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after car hits patrol vehicles

The crash caused Officer Gary Marsicek to be pinned against the guardrail by one of the patrol vehicles, a Ford Explorer, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release. Marsicek was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, but is now considered stable, Delk said.

Officer Katelynne Daws was also taken to Kennestone with minor injuries but has since been released, according to Delk.