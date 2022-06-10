ajc logo
X

2 Cobb men get 10 years in prison for carjacking, high-speed chase in 2019

Dijour Ross (left) and Francisco Cruz were each sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Dijour Ross (left) and Francisco Cruz were each sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 16 minutes ago
‘You stole pieces of my life,’ victim says in court

Two Cobb County men convicted in a 2019 carjacking that led to a 110-mph police chase were each sentenced to a decade in jail, according to court records.

Dijour Ross, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said. Ross was found guilty of armed robbery and hijacking May 27.

Ross’ conviction matches that of his co-defendant, 23-year-old Francisco Cruz of Marietta, who pleaded guilty to identical charges, court records show. Cruz was also sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to court documents.

Cobb Assistant District Attorney John Overcocker, who prosecuted the case, commended the carjacking victim’s bravery at trial.

“I hope that the verdict and this sentence help her as she heals,” Overcocker said.

At Ross’ sentencing hearing, the woman described how the ordeal left a lasting imprint on her life, according to the district attorney’s office.

“I’m a real estate broker, cancer survivor and a mother of a teen. That’s who you carjacked and robbed that day,” the woman said. “I’ve had to move four times since the incident because I don’t feel safe. You didn’t just take a car; you stole pieces of my life.”

ExploreMarietta man indicted after allegedly carjacking woman, wrecking her Mercedes

The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. on May 30, 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Cruz and Ross held up the woman in the parking lot of her mother’s apartment complex, forcing her out of her Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint and telling her to leave her cellphone in the car.

When the woman was able to get in touch with police, she used the “Find My iPhone” feature to locate Ross and Cruz as they drove away in her car, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the AJC. Officers located the Mercedes, but Cruz and Ross refused to stop, leading officers on a chase that topped 110 mph on surface streets, including South Fairground Street and South Marietta Parkway.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into a tree near Stephens Street and South Marietta Parkway, totaling the car, warrants show.

Police arrested Cruz after a brief foot chase, but Ross was able to evade immediate capture. He was later apprehended in North Carolina on a fugitive arrest warrant, Broady said, though he did not share further details or say when the arrest took place. Ross has been in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since at least May 27, 2021, online jail records show.

Cruz has already been transferred to state prison, while Ross remains in the Cobb detention center awaiting transfer.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Braves should have multiple All-Stars. Who are top candidates?1h ago
McDonald’s worker accused of shooting his manager arrested in DeKalb
59m ago
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations
4h ago
Feds set pretrial hearing for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
3h ago
Feds set pretrial hearing for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
3h ago
New Jersey aims to lure Georgia firms by warning of ‘dangerous’ anti-abortion policies
1h ago
The Latest
McDonald’s worker accused of shooting his manager arrested in DeKalb
59m ago
Police arrest suspect accused of killing grandfather in Ga. 400 shooting
2h ago
Hall County man gets life sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top