2 charged with arson in Cobb vehicle fire

Two people were charged Friday in a vehicle fire in Cobb County, authorities said.
David Hunter Rogers, 22, is facing charges of second-degree arson, insurance fraud and falsely reporting a crime, while Britni Lyn Martin, 30, is charged with second-degree arson in the July 9 blaze, fire officials said. Both remain at large.
The investigation began after fire crews responded to Red Barn Road at about 3 a.m. Authorities found an abandoned Nissan sedan fully engulfed in flames.
Cobb fire said they were able to determine that the blaze was intentionally set. Officials did not elaborate on how the two suspects knew each other.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 770-499-3869.
