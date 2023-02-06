2 charged with arson in Cobb vehicle fire

David Hunter Rogers, 22, is facing charges of second-degree arson, insurance fraud and falsely reporting a crime, while Britni Lyn Martin, 30, is charged with second-degree arson in the July 9 blaze, fire officials said. Both remain at large.

The investigation began after fire crews responded to Red Barn Road at about 3 a.m. Authorities found an abandoned Nissan sedan fully engulfed in flames.