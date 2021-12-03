2 Atlanta men get prison time for stealing more than 75 identities

Together, Tyler and Johnson were held accountable for more than $130,000 in losses suffered by the more than 75 victims, Erskine said. Many of the victims were elderly men and women who had been targeted by fraudsters before.

Tyler pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to a total of five years and 10 months in prison, Erskine said. He was also ordered to pay more than $108,000 in restitution.

Johnson pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, in addition to being ordered to pay more than $66,000 in restitution. Both men were also sentenced to three years of supervised release following their incarceration.

“Criminals using dark net markets to steal identities wreak havoc on the lives of individuals and compromise the financial security of victims,” Erskine said. “While law enforcement is focused on investigating and prosecuting these individuals, citizens are reminded to be vigilant with their personal identifiable information.”