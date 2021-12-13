2 arrested weeks after man found shot to death at Gwinnett gas station

Taijuan Hall of Lithonia died from a gunshot wound at a Citgo at 2671 Centerville Highway in Snellville, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release Monday.

Though no details were released about the investigation, Gwinnett police were able to identify two men they believe were connected with Hall’s death Nov. 17. Both were arrested separately this month.