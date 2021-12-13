ajc logo
2 arrested weeks after man found shot to death at Gwinnett gas station

Thi Sheik Barrow is facing felony murder charges.
Thi Sheik Barrow is facing felony murder charges.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 hours ago

Two men have been arrested on charges related to the killing of a 21-year-old Gwinnett County man who was found dead in a gas station parking lot in November, police said.

Taijuan Hall of Lithonia died from a gunshot wound at a Citgo at 2671 Centerville Highway in Snellville, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release Monday.

Though no details were released about the investigation, Gwinnett police were able to identify two men they believe were connected with Hall’s death Nov. 17. Both were arrested separately this month.

Thi Sheik Barrow, 21, of Snellville, was arrested in Conyers and booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center on Monday, Valle said. Barrow is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The second man, 21-year-old Dreeonnie Hart of Lawrenceville, was arrested Dec. 1, according to Valle. Hart was taken into custody by Gwinnett sheriff’s deputies and charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery and party to a crime.

Both remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond.

About the Author

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

