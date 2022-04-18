2 arrested in shooting death at park near Winder

On April 11, two people discovered the body of Lane Michael Bullard of Winder and called 911. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office began investigating and requested assistance from the GBI.

Three days later, two people were arrested: 18-year-old Brantavious Sims, also of Winder, and 17-year-old Jayquan Crawford of Statham, according to a news release. Sims is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Crawford is charged with being a party to the crime of murder.