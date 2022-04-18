ajc logo
X

2 arrested in shooting death at park near Winder

Police announced the arrests of a 17- and 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a North Georgia park earlier this month.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Police announced the arrests of a 17- and 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a North Georgia park earlier this month.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old whose body was found lying near a car on a dirt road in a North Georgia park earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

On April 11, two people discovered the body of Lane Michael Bullard of Winder and called 911. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office began investigating and requested assistance from the GBI.

Three days later, two people were arrested: 18-year-old Brantavious Sims, also of Winder, and 17-year-old Jayquan Crawford of Statham, according to a news release. Sims is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Crawford is charged with being a party to the crime of murder.

Both are being held at the Barrow County Detention Center and have been denied bond.

No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were released.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant (center) smiles as he talks with Sgt. Ryan Heald (left) and Mayor Andre Dickens (right) after announcing the chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside City Hall: Atlanta begins a search for a new police chief4h ago
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
3h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene outraised by Democratic challenger in 2022
5h ago
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?
8h ago
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?
8h ago
Keosha Roache lived in three PadSplit properties in Atlanta while saving enough money to buy her home in Monroe. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Co-living a growing trend among renters on a budget
6h ago
The Latest
Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old, Roswell police say
1m ago
BREAKING: Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says
9m ago
GBI: Man killed by police at SW Atlanta gas station after stabbing store clerk
1h ago
Featured
DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
3h ago
A trio of Atlanta music festivals
4h ago
Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top