2 arrested in attempt to smuggle drugs, drone into DeKalb jail, officials say

Two women were arrested over the weekend after DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies caught them allegedly attempting to smuggle an array of contraband into the county jail, officials said.
Kyrenda Carter, 27, and Porchae Wade, 36, were each charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokesperson Konswello Monroe said in a statement Thursday. Both suspects also face multiple misdemeanor charges.
Carter and Wade were arrested after deputies at the jail became suspicious of a gray van parked in one of the visitor lots Saturday around 8:15 p.m., Monroe said. They detained the two women and searched the van, where they said they found a wide variety of contraband items.
They included more than an ounce of “a leafy green substance suspected to be marijuana,” rolling papers and multiple cigarette lighters, Monroe said. There were also various electronics banned in the jail, including cellphone chargers and charging cords, headphones and a Swellpro drone with a battery pack and controller.
The women were also carrying a bullhorn, two pairs of binoculars and three large Allen wrench-style tools, Monroe said. The final contraband item listed was a straight razor.
Carter and Wade were both booked into the DeKalb jail early Sunday morning, and Wade was released on bond Wednesday, according to jail records.
This is Carter’s second arrest on similar charges in less than four months, and she remains in jail without bond. Carter was last arrested Oct. 23 on charges of crossing county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction. She was released on bond after a four-day jail stint, and that case is still pending in the DeKalb courts.
