2 arrested in attempt to smuggle drugs, drone into DeKalb jail, officials say

Two women were arrested over the weekend after DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies caught them allegedly attempting to smuggle an array of contraband into the county jail, officials said.

Kyrenda Carter, 27, and Porchae Wade, 36, were each charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokesperson Konswello Monroe said in a statement Thursday. Both suspects also face multiple misdemeanor charges.

Carter and Wade were arrested after deputies at the jail became suspicious of a gray van parked in one of the visitor lots Saturday around 8:15 p.m., Monroe said. They detained the two women and searched the van, where they said they found a wide variety of contraband items.