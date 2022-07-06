2 arrested after fight at KFC leads to car chase in Coweta County, cops say

Two people who led Coweta County sheriff’s deputies on a car chase after fleeing from a fight at a Kentucky Fried Chicken were arrested Tuesday, officials said.
Deputies were called to the KFC location in Sharpsburg near the intersection of Ga. 34 and Andrew Bailey Road about a fight in progress, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said. The first deputy who arrived saw a car pulling out of the parking lot that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle provided by the 911 dispatcher.
The deputy attempted to pull the car over, Nix said, but the suspects fled. Deputies chased the car into Fayette County, where the suspects crashed and were taken into custody. One of the suspects has an active arrest warrant out of Atlanta charging them with aggravated assault with a firearm, Nix said.
Neither suspect was identified and the sheriff’s office has not said if anyone was injured in the earlier fight. No other details have been released.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has filed an open records request for further information related to the incident.
