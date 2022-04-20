2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say

Two men were arrested Wednesday on kidnapping charges after they were accused of abducting a woman at a Decatur gas station last month, officials said.
On March 20 at an Exxon station on Glenwood Road, 21-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta and 19-year-old Rodrequicge Allen of Covington made advances toward a woman and were rebuffed, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Williams and Allen then forced her into the trunk of their car, the sheriff’s office said.
Few details about the alleged kidnapping were provided, but the sheriff’s office said the two men later released the woman on Wesley Chapel Road.
Williams and Allen were taken into custody by the fugitive unit at a home in the 4000 block of River Road in Ellenwood, the sheriff’s office said. Both were booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony kidnapping charges and remain there without bond.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News