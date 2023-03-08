2 arrested, 9 others suspected of impersonating cops in Gwinnett home invasions

Christopher Michael, 34, was arrested March 2 on a long list of charges related to two home invasions that took place in September, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter confirmed. Police took out similar charges against a second suspect, 31-year-old Guillermo Hernandez, who was already in custody on unrelated charges in Walton County. Nine other suspects have not been publicly identified.

Michael was one of five armed men who stormed a Lilburn home around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, allegedly kicking in the doors while yelling that they were with police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities said. Doorbell camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows two cars pulling up to the home in the middle of the night and five men quickly approaching the house.