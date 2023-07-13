19-year-old woman found dead in cell at Atlanta detention center

A teenage inmate was found dead inside her cell Tuesday evening at the Atlanta City Detention Center, officials said.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko, 19, had been in jail since May 20 on a misdemeanor bench warrant. According to records, she was charged with failure to appear in connection with a criminal trespass and damage to property case in Fulton County and a separate case out of Miami Dade County, Florida. Battiste-Kosoko received a bond of $2,000, but was not able to leave the jail due to her charges in Florida.

During dinner rounds at about 6:35 p.m., Battiste-Kosoko was found unresponsive in her cell at the Atlanta City Detention Center along Peachtree Street “with no obvious signs of injury,” according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons. Medical personnel and Atlanta fire crews responded and pronounced the woman dead.

The Atlanta Police Department will investigate the death and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause.

Battiste-Kosoko was charged with criminal trespass and damage to property after she damaged walls and tables at Langston Hughes High School in February, court documents detail. Records reveal she was supposed to appear in court May 8, but failed to do so, leading to her most recent arrest by Union City police.

