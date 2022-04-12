19-year-old found shot to death in park near Winder

Authorities determined a 19-year-old was shot to death after two people found his body in a North Georgia park lying near a car on a dirt road Monday evening.
Lane Michael Bullard of Winder had multiple gunshot wounds when his body was discovered at City Pond Park around 5 p.m., the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said.
Winder police officers were sent to the location after the two people called 911, but the department later realized the park was outside of their jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office then took over the investigation and requested assistance from the GBI.
The state agency said in a news release that it has taken Bullard’s body to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
No further information has been released about the incident, but the investigation is active and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Barrow sheriff’s office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens field office at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
About the Author