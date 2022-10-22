ajc logo
X

19-year-old dead after teens shoot at each other in Athens, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One teenager was killed and another was injured in a Friday afternoon shootout in Athens, police said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Gaines School Road shortly before 5 p.m. Athens-Clarke County police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two teens shot at each other.

A 19-year-old man died from his injuries and an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Their names have not been released and authorities did not say if the surviving teen would be charged.

Police did not say why the shooting began or if the two knew each other. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They learned they would die young. Then they got new pills2h ago

Credit: TNS

Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
16h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
12h ago

Credit: Matt Slocum

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
9h ago

Credit: Matt Slocum

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
9h ago

After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man claiming to be psychic healer steals $70K from Gainesville couple
15h ago
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
16h ago
Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
16h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top