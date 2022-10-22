19-year-old dead after teens shoot at each other in Athens, cops say

One teenager was killed and another was injured in a Friday afternoon shootout in Athens, police said.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Gaines School Road shortly before 5 p.m. Athens-Clarke County police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two teens shot at each other.
A 19-year-old man died from his injuries and an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Their names have not been released and authorities did not say if the surviving teen would be charged.
Police did not say why the shooting began or if the two knew each other. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police.
