19 detained in investigation at South Fulton home after shots fired

“We’ve had complaints about possibly sex trafficking, and so, we have not ruled that out as a possibility for this particular location being involved in that type of activity,” he added.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Meadows said 19 people were being questioned, including two who had active warrants for unrelated charges. Police said they are mostly women between the ages of 16 to 40. Nearly all of the people detained did not live in the home.

“Once they are interviewed, we will try to make contact with the parents, and see about them getting picked up,” police spokeswoman Ebony Bullock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bullock said investigators had looked into the home “extensively” due to the previous complaints, which described it as being a “party house” with teenagers involved. A “sex party” had been advertised for this weekend at the residence, which is leased by one person, Meadows said.

No one has been charged, police said.

“Many of the residents out here have extended their gratitude to the police department,” the chief added. “Apparently this has been a problem (for residents) for quite some time.”

Thursday was the first time anyone was at the home when police responded, Bullock said. At least one gun was confiscated, she added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.