18-year-old shot, killed on front porch of Clayton County home

Officers discovered the 18-year-old victim dead on the front porch of a Richard Road home. He had been shot multiple times, according to Clayton County police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night on the front porch of a home in a Conley neighborhood, police said.

The discovery was made shortly before 10 p.m. by Clayton County police officers, who had been called to the 4400 block of Richard Road to investigate a report of gunshots. They were already en route when another 911 caller reported seeing a body lying in front of a home, according to a police spokesperson.

Clayton County police are continuing to investigate the shooting at a Richard Road home that killed an 18-year-old man.

The victim was unresponsive and lying facedown on the front porch when the officers arrived, Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

His name was not released.

“This is an ongoing investigation and information is still being gathered,” Parrish said.

Investigators collected evidence through the night at the Richard Road home, which is located across the street from an apartment complex. Officers remained at the scene Wednesday morning.

Investigators could be seen coming and going from the Richard Road home on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

