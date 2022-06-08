18-year-old sentenced to life without parole for fatal Griffin shooting

Malik Yarbrough, now 18, had been convicted March 9 of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Spalding County jury deliberated for only 25 minutes before delivering the verdict, the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Yarbrough was taken into custody following the fatal shooting of Robert Donnell Brown on July 14, 2020. Brown, 46, was shot in the back three times after an argument in the front yard of a home on Melrose Avenue in Griffin, police said at the time.