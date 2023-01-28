18-year-old passenger in car shot, injured in SW Atlanta

Authorities responded to Piedmont Physicians at Cascade, a medical clinic along Cascade Park Road, at about 10 p.m. and met with the victim. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, had been shot at least once and was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said. Her condition was not released.

The driver of the vehicle the woman was a passenger in drove about two miles from the shooting location to the clinic, authorities found out. According to investigators, the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road.