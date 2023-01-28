X
18-year-old passenger in car shot, injured in SW Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A teenager was shot Friday evening while sitting inside a vehicle in a southwest Atlanta residential area, police said.

Authorities responded to Piedmont Physicians at Cascade, a medical clinic along Cascade Park Road, at about 10 p.m. and met with the victim. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, had been shot at least once and was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said. Her condition was not released.

The driver of the vehicle the woman was a passenger in drove about two miles from the shooting location to the clinic, authorities found out. According to investigators, the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road.

She was sitting in the vehicle when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot, police said. No details were released on a suspect.

The shooting location is a wooded residential area near Niskey Lake, about a five-minute drive from I-285.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

