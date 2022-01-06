18-year-old charged in Valdosta fatal shooting

Caption An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a Valdosta man was fatally shot, news outlet WALB reported, citing the Valdosta Police Department. Besides murder, Reco Jones Jr., above, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, five counts of third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28. (Valdosta Police Department) Credit: Valdosta Police Department Caption An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a Valdosta man was fatally shot, news outlet WALB reported, citing the Valdosta Police Department. Besides murder, Reco Jones Jr., above, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, five counts of third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28. (Valdosta Police Department) Credit: Valdosta Police Department Credit: Valdosta Police Department

The victim was in the home with a woman and three children when he was shot, WALB reported, citing police.

Jones was arrested at his home and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, the news outlet reported.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Gillard’s family during this time,” Valdosta police Chief Leslie Manahan told WALB. “I am thankful for the assistance and dedicated work by the Hahira Police Department and our department to ensure that this dangerous individual was apprehended quickly and safely. His careless and reckless actions of shooting into an occupied house show that he has no regard for human life.”

If you have information about the case, please call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.