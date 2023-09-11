18-year-old accused of deadly road rage shooting in Gwinnett

An 18-year-old was jailed on a murder charge after police said he fatally shot another driver during a road rage incident Sunday.

Luis Cruz is accused of opening fire around noon at the entrance of the Durham Ridge subdivision off Dickens Road, killing 45-year-old Omar Cantillo Avila, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police said the incident started just down the road at the intersection of Harbins and Dickens roads and that both men fired guns.

Rapid gunfire could be heard in home security camera footage obtained by the news station.

Details about what sparked the alleged road rage have not been released by police, but Lilburn police Capt. Scott Bennett called it a “very nondescript sort of incident.” It was not clear if the two men knew each other.

Avila’s family told Channel 2 that he was driving a black SUV and had two friends with him at the time of the shooting. One of the friends was hospitalized, the news station reported. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

“People just need to take a deep breath and calm down and not resort to firearms,” Bennett told Channel 2 from the scene, where investigators gathered evidence for more than seven hours Sunday.

At some point during that time, Cruz’s uncle called police and said his nephew wanted to turn himself in, according to the news station. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail, where he is being held without bond on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Taryn Nix lives near where the shooting happened and said it has left her shaken.

“My mom passed it (the scene) just a few seconds before, so yeah, it could have been my mom,” she told the news station. “It’s a mess. Like, nobody should have to bury nobody, and that’s something we see every day now.”