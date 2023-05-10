BreakingNews
UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
17-year-old shot several times while driving in DeKalb, police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was struck by gunfire while driving in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police responded at around 9:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a Chevron gas station at the corner of South Stone Mountain Lithonia and South Deshon roads. When officers arrived, they found the teenager, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He told investigators he was driving in the area when “unknown persons” shot at him, police said. It was not clear if he was targeted.

Police did not release further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

