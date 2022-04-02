17-year-old killed in triple shooting at neighborhood park in Columbus

A 17-year-old girl was killed and two others wounded when shots rang out at a park in Columbus on Thursday.
Now homicide detectives are trying to find the gunman responsible for the triple shooting, which happened just before 7 p.m. at the Primus King Park.
Officers found high school student Markayla Kalleah Marshall was wounded when they arrived at the recreation center and neighborhood park along Staunton Drive in south Columbus. She was taken to a hospital where she died less than an hour later, police said.
A second victim was rushed to the hospital from the park, while the third victim showed up to a nearby fire station and was taken to the hospital from there. Neither of them sustained life-threatening injuries and their names were not released in a police statement.
