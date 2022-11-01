16-year-old killed in single-car crash outside Forsyth County high school

Multiple 911 callers reported the crash soon after it happened, Miller said, and a sheriff’s deputy who was directing traffic nearby for Denmark High arrived within minutes. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Tuesday morning’s wreck is the third fatal single-car crash involving high schoolers in North Georgia in recent days.

On Saturday night, 16-year-old Mill Creek High School cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a crash in Gwinnett County, authorities said. The driver, 21-year-old Kyle McDowell of Flowery Branch, hit a concrete barrier on the ramp from Sugarloaf Parkway to Ga. 316, police said. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Just hours later, four people were killed and a fifth was critically injured in a crash in Rome when a 2019 Audi RS5 ran off a rural highway and flipped, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Three of those killed were Chattooga High School football players: Xavier Gray, 15; Tydraevius Dozier, 14; and Zantivian Brown, 16.

Otis James Tennard Jr., 54, also was killed. Authorities have not publicly identified a woman who was badly injured.

The three football teammates were honored with a vigil at Chattooga High on Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News. Family and friends created GoFundMe pages to raise money for the teens’ final expenses, with one fundraiser for Brown and Dozier and a second for Gray.