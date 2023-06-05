X

16-year-old girl pulled from pool at Johns Creek apartments, flown to hospital

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Boy, 9, also pulled from water and resuscitated, police said

A 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were both pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool at a Johns Creek apartment complex Monday afternoon, officials said.

The teenager was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite Hospital and her medical condition is unknown, Johns Creek police said Monday evening. The 9-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after he was resuscitated.

Officers were called to the Estates at Johns Creek apartment complex on Addison Lane around 4:30 p.m., police said. A witness said she saw the two youths playing in the pool when she noticed they were underwater for too long.

The witness said she could not swim, so she ran to the apartment offices to get help, according to police. Three men from the office came outside and pulled the teenager and the boy from the pool.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident but said it “appears to be an accident.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
