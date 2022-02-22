Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police release new sketch of unidentified teen found dead in East Point

This facial reconstruction created by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forensic artist shows what the unidentified teenage victim may have looked like. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

caption arrowCaption
This facial reconstruction created by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forensic artist shows what the unidentified teenage victim may have looked like. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Hoping that someone might recognize a teenager whose body was found lying by a home Feb. 12, East Point police on Tuesday released a new, digital sketch of the girl.

According to a poster by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an autopsy determined the girl was the victim of a homicide and is believed to have been between 13 and 17 years old.

She was found by East Point police lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road around 12:20 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. The updated sketch, a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC forensic artist, and accompanying photos — also digital reconstructions — provide more detail about the jewelry she was wearing.

She had on a gold necklace that said “2005″ in metallic block letters with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers, as well as a lime green beaded anklet with the word “wixked” in alphabet cube beads.

caption arrowCaption
These digital reconstructions show jewelry recovered with the unidentified teenage victim.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

These digital reconstructions show jewelry recovered with the unidentified teenage victim.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

caption arrowCaption
These digital reconstructions show jewelry recovered with the unidentified teenage victim.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The girl, being called “Jane East Point Doe” in the NCMEC’s database, had naturally dark hair that had recently been dyed blonde and was styled into a short Afro. She also had a large amount of freckles on her cheekbones.

The center provided additional details that police have not released, including that the girl had an area of skin discoloration that could possibly be a birthmark on her right jawline, and that she was wearing an orange cropped tank top with white trim.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information on the case is asked to contact East Point police at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘A step closer to justice’: Reaction to verdicts in Arbery case floods social media
1h ago
Rainbow crosswalks in Midtown cleaned up after street racing damage
2h ago
1 arrested, 1 sought in SW Atlanta carjacking, police chase
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top