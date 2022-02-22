Police release new sketch of unidentified teen found dead in East Point

According to a poster by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an autopsy determined the girl was the victim of a homicide and is believed to have been between 13 and 17 years old.

She was found by East Point police lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road around 12:20 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. The updated sketch, a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC forensic artist, and accompanying photos — also digital reconstructions — provide more detail about the jewelry she was wearing.