Police release new sketch of unidentified teen found dead in East Point

Hoping that someone might recognize a teenager whose body was found lying by a home Feb. 12, East Point police on Tuesday released a new, digital sketch of the girl.
According to a poster by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an autopsy determined the girl was the victim of a homicide and is believed to have been between 13 and 17 years old.
She was found by East Point police lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road around 12:20 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. The updated sketch, a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC forensic artist, and accompanying photos — also digital reconstructions — provide more detail about the jewelry she was wearing.
She had on a gold necklace that said “2005″ in metallic block letters with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers, as well as a lime green beaded anklet with the word “wixked” in alphabet cube beads.
Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
The girl, being called “Jane East Point Doe” in the NCMEC’s database, had naturally dark hair that had recently been dyed blonde and was styled into a short Afro. She also had a large amount of freckles on her cheekbones.
The center provided additional details that police have not released, including that the girl had an area of skin discoloration that could possibly be a birthmark on her right jawline, and that she was wearing an orange cropped tank top with white trim.
Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information on the case is asked to contact East Point police at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.
