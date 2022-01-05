Hamburger icon
$15,000 reward offered for help finding who shot Georgia bank teller

The FBI has upped a reward offered in a Middle Georgia bank robbery in which a teller was shot and wounded in November.
The FBI has upped a reward offered in a Middle Georgia bank robbery in which a teller was shot and wounded in November. (FBI)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The FBI has upped a reward offered in a Middle Georgia bank robbery in which a teller was shot and wounded in November.

The initial $10,000 reward was increased $5,000 to help catch the person who held up a branch of Robins Financial Credit Union on Nov. 22 in Warner Robins, The Telegraph of Macon reported.

The suspect is a slender Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches who wore a black mask, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes, the FBI said in a news release.

The holdup happened soon after the suspect allegedly broke into a nearby home and stole a silver Nissan that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist, the FBI said.

ExplorePrevious coverage: Armed suspect sought after shooting Georgia bank teller in robbery

Police responded to a home invasion call in the 100 block of West Imperial Circle, according to a November news release. A man armed with a gun kicked down the door of a home and stole the owner’s keys and a silver 2018 Nissan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

The car eventually was found at Lake Vista Apartments.

If you have information about the case, please call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

