Armed suspect sought after shooting Georgia bank teller in robbery

Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who shot and critically injured a bank teller Monday in Warner Robins.
Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who shot and critically injured a bank teller Monday in Warner Robins.

Credit: Warner Robins Police

Credit: Warner Robins Police

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 19 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who shot and critically injured a bank teller Monday in Warner Robins.

Police responded to a home invasion call Monday morning in the 100 block of West Imperial Circle, according to a news release. A man armed with a gun kicked down the door of a home and stole the owner’s keys and a silver 2018 Nissan Altima.

A while later, police responded to a robbery and shooting at the Robins Federal Credit Union on North Houston Road, according to the news release. The suspect went inside and demanded money, firing his gun at one of the tellers during the bank robbery, Warner Robins police said. The suspect departed in the Altima, detectives said.

The teller was listed in critical condition Monday at a local hospital, police said in the release.

The Nissan was found at Lake Vista Apartments, Warner Robins police said in a Facebook post.

ExplorePolice tie car used in Young Dolph’s killing to second shooting

Anyone with information should call Detective Tyler DelGiorno or Detective Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380, the FBI or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Rich Barak
Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager

