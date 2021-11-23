Armed suspect sought after shooting Georgia bank teller in robbery

Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who shot and critically injured a bank teller Monday in Warner Robins.
Police responded to a home invasion call Monday morning in the 100 block of West Imperial Circle, according to a news release. A man armed with a gun kicked down the door of a home and stole the owner’s keys and a silver 2018 Nissan Altima.
A while later, police responded to a robbery and shooting at the Robins Federal Credit Union on North Houston Road, according to the news release. The suspect went inside and demanded money, firing his gun at one of the tellers during the bank robbery, Warner Robins police said. The suspect departed in the Altima, detectives said.
The teller was listed in critical condition Monday at a local hospital, police said in the release.
The Nissan was found at Lake Vista Apartments, Warner Robins police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information should call Detective Tyler DelGiorno or Detective Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380, the FBI or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
