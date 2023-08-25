Aspiring athlete’s life altered after shooting at Clayton County football game

Doctors caring for an 18-year-old said they are unsure if he’ll ever be able to walk again after being shot last Friday at a Clayton County high school football game.

But even as Isaiah Thomas remains in the hospital with a spinal cord injury and a bullet lodged in his back, he has not lost hope.

“He’s not accepting at all that he won’t be able to walk again. He tells us all the time that he’s going to be OK, he’s going to be great, he’s going to be fine, and he’s going to walk again,” Thomas’ older sister, Tatiana Brimidge, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

The Dutchtown High School senior was shot at around 10:25 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Tara Stadium parking lot on Battle Creek Road, where Jonesboro was playing Mt. Zion, the school district said. According to investigators, the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery. No information was provided about the suspected shooter.

Thomas went to the game with his 13-year-old brother Mason Foster and a friend to support his old high school.

Friday’s game ended early due to several fights breaking out inside the stadium, Brimidge said. She said officers asked everyone to leave the premises, but the fights continued into the parking lot. The AJC has asked the school district about the alleged fights, but has not heard back.

To avoid the chaos, Thomas, his little brother and the friend walked away from the parking lot to catch a ride home. Brimidge said Foster and the friend were walking just a few feet ahead of Thomas, who was looking down at his phone tracking the rideshare driver.

“(Thomas) was looking down at his phone, and then when he looked up, the gunman had a gun to his arm on his left side, and he basically just told him to give him everything or he was gonna kill him,” Brimidge said.

The suspect did not give Thomas the opportunity to respond, Brimidge explained, and instead shot him three times before running away. The bullets struck Thomas in the arm, lung and spine. Brimidge said the suspect did not take anything during the encounter.

Foster and his friend took off running as soon as they heard the gunfire. But when Foster realized his brother wasn’t right beside him, he turned around and saw Thomas lying on the floor. He tried to help, but Thomas began begging him to find cover.

“Isaiah was lucid at that time and so he told him to go hide ... because he didn’t know if the gunman was still around, if he was going to try to hurt Mason,” Brimidge said.

Foster remained beside Thomas until the moment the ambulance took him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Within 20 minutes of the shooting, police notified Brimidge that her brother had been injured. As a friend drove her to the hospital, Brimidge said she wondered if she would ever be able to speak to him again.

“Somebody tells you your little brother got shot ... you think the worst automatically,” she said.

It was a relief to arrive at the hospital around 11 p.m. and learn that Thomas was alive, she said. It was an even bigger relief to be able to speak to him about two hours later.

For her, any news regarding her brother is good news, stating that, “We came out on the better side of things.” She said she is overjoyed not to have lost him to gun violence.

But Brimidge said doctors don’t think Thomas will ever walk again.

“A very nice doctor talked to him here and just told him, ‘Miracles do happen that scientists can’t say. I’m just telling you what I see, and from what I see, that your injury is very severe,’” she recounted the doctor’s words to Thomas.

Despite the grim situation, the teenager remains hopeful. Thomas, who turned 18 in May, told his family he is thankful to be alive. They are gathering funds for his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta via a GoFundMe campaign

Brimidge said it’s unclear when Thomas will get out of the hospital and be able to start physical therapy. She described the incident as a small bump in the road for Thomas, who planned to play basketball in college and study software or mechanical engineering.

“(He is) wanting to pray every day and let his family know he’s not down and he’s not sad and he’s working. Every day he’s working and he’s not giving up,” Brimidge said.