15-year-old shot near Buckhead apartment complex

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Thursday following a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh neighborhood regarding a person shot. At the scene, officials said they found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not provided.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available, and no information was provided on a suspect.