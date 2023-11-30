15-year-old shot near Buckhead apartment complex

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Thursday following a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh neighborhood regarding a person shot. At the scene, officials said they found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not provided.
Details on the shooting were not immediately available, and no information was provided on a suspect.
The shooting location is a mixed-use building housing The Peninsula at Buckhead apartment and several restaurants. Directly behind the building is a Home Depot.
It’s at least the second time a teenager has been shot in Atlanta in the past six days. On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the calf at a home in the Mozley Park neighborhood in southwest Atlanta during a birthday party, police said.
