15-year-old shot near Buckhead apartment complex

The shooting happened at a mixed-use building in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road.

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Thursday following a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh neighborhood regarding a person shot. At the scene, officials said they found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not provided.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available, and no information was provided on a suspect.

The shooting location is a mixed-use building housing The Peninsula at Buckhead apartment and several restaurants. Directly behind the building is a Home Depot.

It’s at least the second time a teenager has been shot in Atlanta in the past six days. On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the calf at a home in the Mozley Park neighborhood in southwest Atlanta during a birthday party, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

