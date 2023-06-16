15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Friday morning near a nursery school in southwest DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Columbia Drive near the Candy Cane City Learning Center and Columbia High School for a person shot around 2 a.m., DeKalb police said. They found the teenager at the scene suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No further details have been released about the incident, but police said they have opened an investigation into the shooting.

