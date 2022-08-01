15-year-old arrested in shooting at Newnan skate park

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after police said he shot at a group at a Coweta County skate park.
The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested about 17 hours after the incident on five counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting at CJ Smith Skate Park along Glenn Street, Newnan police wrote in a press release.
Officers were called to the skate park shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday after gunshots rang out. At the scene, police said they found shell casings and several witnesses.
Their investigation revealed that the teen, who was with a group, began shooting at another group during a dispute, according to authorities. No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.
Officials said they have identified the others involved, but did not release their names or say if they were being charged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newnan police Sgt. Kevin Black at 770-254-2355, extension 157, or Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, extension 155.
About the Author