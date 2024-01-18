15-year-old arrested after shooting at off-duty officer in DeKalb, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at an off-duty officer who tried to interrupt an apparent car break-in Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County, officials said.

DeKalb police said they got a call around 1:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the Brayden Park subdivision on Shoals Park Drive near the Flat Shoals Library. When officers arrived, they spoke with an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction who told them he was leaving his neighborhood when he saw two people attempting to break into vehicles.

He tried to talk to the individuals, police said, and that is when they both fired multiple shots at him as they ran away. No one was struck by the gunfire. It’s not clear if any property was damaged.