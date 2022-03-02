13-year-old girl trafficked from Kansas rescued in Clayton County

Once they arrived at Graham’s home in Riverdale, Ivey said the 33-year-old raped the 13-year-old “many times” over the course of several days.

According to Ivey, Graham’s roommates believed the girl was his stepdaughter. After staying several days in their house, the girl told one of the roommates that she wanted to go home. The roommate replied that she should speak with her father, leading the girl to reveal the nature of her abusive relationship with Graham, police said.

The shocked roommate later confronted Graham when he returned home from his job at IHOP, Ivey said. After the confrontation, the girl was taken to a Dollar General and dropped off.

Before she was left at the store, the girl was able to send her mother a message about her location through the Roblox chat. She was later found at the Dollar General by police officers responding to a call the girl’s mother made from Topeka.

Graham was arrested while at work Tuesday and confessed to many of the accusations police gathered through the girl’s account of the ordeal, Ivey said. Charges against Graham are also pending in Kansas, and Ivey said the FBI will investigate the case as well.

“We’re extremely lucky we found this girl, and she’s alive,” Ivey said.

Police have executed a search warrant at Graham’s home and confiscated his computer and other electronics. Ivey said the investigation would be “time-consuming” as police review all of the data, but he did not rule out the possibility that it could lead to more victims and additional charges.

Graham remains in the Clayton jail without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.