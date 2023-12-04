13-year-old boy shot in chest while walking on SW Atlanta street, cops say

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in southwest Atlanta.

A 13-year-old was shot in the chest while walking down a southwest Atlanta street Sunday night, according to authorities.

The boy was on Fletcher Street at the intersection with Sims Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood at around 10 p.m. when a white four-door sedan pulled up beside him, Atlanta police said. Someone inside then opened fire, striking the teenager.

He was rushed to Children’s Egleston Hospital, where he remains in critical condition but is said to be stable.

No other details have been released by police about what sparked the shooting or why the boy was walking at that time of night.

