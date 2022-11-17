ajc logo
13 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An apartment fire in DeKalb County left 13 people without a place to live early Thursday morning but resulted in no injuries, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Hidden Valley Apartments at 2803 Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m., DeKalb Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. When they arrived, crews found flames already leaping through the roof of a three-story building.

Part of the crew began evacuating the building while other members worked to contain the fire, Daniels said. Firefighters were able to keep most of the damage contained to the top two apartment units.

Red Cross volunteers assisted 13 residents, according to Daniels. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
