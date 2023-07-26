12-year-old faces 89 charges over alleged string of vehicle thefts in Spalding

36 minutes ago
Over the past month, a mysterious string of vehicle thefts plagued businesses and residents of Spalding County.

The incidents led to a police investigation, but no arrests were made until Wednesday. The accused culprit? A suspect who has yet to enter his teenage years.

Griffin police said a 12-year-old boy is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with the alleged crime spree in the North Expressway corridor of the city. Those establishments reported the thefts, and with the help of surveillance footage led to the boy being identified. His name was not released.

He is facing 84 counts of entering auto and five counts of criminal trespass, said police, who added that more charges were “forthcoming.”

No details were released about how or where the suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Griffin police at 770-229-6452.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

