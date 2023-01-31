12 families displaced after fire at Norcross apartment complex

The fire was reported at the Terra at Norcross apartments on Colony Drive just before 10:15 a.m., Gwinnett County fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. The plumber and other members of his crew activated the fire alarms to help nearly all of the two-story building’s occupants evacuate.

One man suffered a minor injury related to the blaze but was treated and released at the scene, McGiboney said. Firefighters searched the burning building and were able to rescue two pets that were trapped inside, safely returning them to their owners.