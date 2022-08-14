ajc logo
11-year-old boy struck while crossing busy Paulding County road

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a busy Paulding County road Friday, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Paulding County Friday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The boy had been walking back from a convenience store with a friend when he “darted” across Macland Road, the state agency said in a statement. They were near P.B. Ritch Middle School, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A Nissan Versa traveling east struck the boy, who was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was described as stable, according to the state patrol. No other details about the boy’s condition were released.

No charges have been filed.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

