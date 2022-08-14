11-year-old boy struck while crossing busy Paulding County road

The boy had been walking back from a convenience store with a friend when he “darted” across Macland Road, the state agency said in a statement. They were near P.B. Ritch Middle School, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A Nissan Versa traveling east struck the boy, who was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was described as stable, according to the state patrol. No other details about the boy’s condition were released.