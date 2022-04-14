BreakingNews
Officials: ‘Historic’ film studio expansion to bring 2,400 jobs to South DeKalb
ajc logo
X

$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink

The family of 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson is raising funds for his medical expenses after he shot while running out of the Golden Glide skating rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

caption arrowCaption
The family of 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson is raising funds for his medical expenses after he shot while running out of the Golden Glide skating rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

An 11-year-old is fighting for his life days after being shot outside a DeKalb County skating rink Sunday, according to his family.

D’Mari Johnson was running out of the Golden Glide skating rink on Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m. when he was shot in the back of his head, according to family and police. A video shared by the boy’s family on social media showed a crowd of people, including several minors, running through the parking lot as seven shots rang out.

Another video showed the parking lot remained crowded once police arrived. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not republishing the videos due to their graphic nature.

Explore11-year-old critically injured in shooting at DeKalb skating rink

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital Sunday and has been in critical condition since then, the family has said.

Johnson’s parents have “devoted all of their time being alongside him throughout this tragic ordeal,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to help with the boy’s medical expenses.

On Wednesday, Atlanta-based national radio and TV host Rashad Richey announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. No suspects have been publicly identified Thursday, and police have not said what motivated the shooting.

“We need the community to speak up,” Richey wrote on Facebook. ”Somebody knows something!”

On the GoFundMe page, organizers extended their thanks on behalf of the entire Johnson family.

“Thank you for your love, support and most of all your prayers as we all pray for a full yet speedy recovery,” the family said.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police investigators at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
1h ago
Charges dropped against man suspected of shooting Clayton officer, robbery victim
15h ago
Cops: Man threatened Paulding homeowners with gun after dispute over dog
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top