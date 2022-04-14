$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink

On Wednesday, Atlanta-based national radio and TV host Rashad Richey announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. No suspects have been publicly identified Thursday, and police have not said what motivated the shooting.

“We need the community to speak up,” Richey wrote on Facebook. ”Somebody knows something!”

On the GoFundMe page, organizers extended their thanks on behalf of the entire Johnson family.

“Thank you for your love, support and most of all your prayers as we all pray for a full yet speedy recovery,” the family said.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police investigators at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.