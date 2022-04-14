$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink

An 11-year-old is fighting for his life days after being shot outside a DeKalb County skating rink Sunday, according to his family.
D’Mari Johnson was running out of the Golden Glide skating rink on Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m. when he was shot in the back of his head, according to family and police. A video shared by the boy’s family on social media showed a crowd of people, including several minors, running through the parking lot as seven shots rang out.
Another video showed the parking lot remained crowded once police arrived. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not republishing the videos due to their graphic nature.
The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital Sunday and has been in critical condition since then, the family has said.
Johnson’s parents have “devoted all of their time being alongside him throughout this tragic ordeal,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to help with the boy’s medical expenses.
On Wednesday, Atlanta-based national radio and TV host Rashad Richey announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. No suspects have been publicly identified Thursday, and police have not said what motivated the shooting.
“We need the community to speak up,” Richey wrote on Facebook. ”Somebody knows something!”
On the GoFundMe page, organizers extended their thanks on behalf of the entire Johnson family.
“Thank you for your love, support and most of all your prayers as we all pray for a full yet speedy recovery,” the family said.
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police investigators at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
