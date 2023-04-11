10-year-old boy shot in NW Atlanta

A 10-year-old was shot Monday evening in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood, police said.
Authorities responded to Hughes Spalding Hospital at about 8:40 p.m. on reports of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Atlanta police. The boy, whose condition was not released by officials, had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Police said an investigation revealed that the boy was shot near the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, a residential street in northwest Atlanta.
No details were released on the incident and police did not say how the boy was shot.
