10-year-old boy shot in NW Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A 10-year-old was shot Monday evening in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood, police said.

Authorities responded to Hughes Spalding Hospital at about 8:40 p.m. on reports of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Atlanta police. The boy, whose condition was not released by officials, had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said an investigation revealed that the boy was shot near the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, a residential street in northwest Atlanta.

No details were released on the incident and police did not say how the boy was shot.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

