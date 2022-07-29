1 wounded in shooting on Downtown Connector

Police responded to the Downtown Connector on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
The shooting was reported on I-75/I-85 at University Avenue shortly after noon, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed.
The victim was considered stable when he was taken to the hospital, according to officials. There were no details immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest