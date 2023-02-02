X
1 teen dead, another hospitalized in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A shootout near Vine City left one teen dead and another injured Wednesday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police confirmed they got a call just before 9:30 p.m. about two people being shot in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue, not far from Rodney Cook Sr. Park. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said in a statement. The other was described as alert.

Channel 2 reported both victims were in their teens. Police did not release their ages, but officers at the scene told the news station that the deceased victim was around 17 years old and the other is at least 19 years old.

Wednesday night, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 that the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated. Both teens shot at each other, and investigators are trying to determine if the surviving victim will face any charges or if he fired in self-defense, Dearlove said.

No other details have been released by police.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

