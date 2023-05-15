1 shot in Castleberry Hill while trying to stop car break-in, police say

The incident took place outside of Peters Street Station, an art gallery and creative hub, around 4:25 p.m., Atlanta police said. Officers responded after getting reports of a person shot and located a wounded 26-year-old man at the scene.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, police said. Investigators believe the man may have interrupted the suspect during a car break-in, so the suspect shot him.