1 shot in Castleberry Hill while trying to stop car break-in, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot Monday afternoon in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood when he tried to stop a suspect from breaking into a car, authorities said.

The incident took place outside of Peters Street Station, an art gallery and creative hub, around 4:25 p.m., Atlanta police said. Officers responded after getting reports of a person shot and located a wounded 26-year-old man at the scene.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, police said. Investigators believe the man may have interrupted the suspect during a car break-in, so the suspect shot him.

No further information has been released, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

