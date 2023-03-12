X
1 of 3 shooting victims airlifted after Newton County incident

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Three people were shot in Newton County on Saturday, and one of them had to be flown to a hospital, according to authorities.

The victim was airlifted from the parking lot of the Ingles on Salem Road between Covington and Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted Newton officials with the air evacuation. It was not clear what time the incident took place.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting stemmed from a fight in a park at the Fairview Estates Subdivision and that all three victims are said to be stable.

No information on a suspect has been released by authorities.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

