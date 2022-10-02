1 man found dead after fire engulfs DeKalb County home’s carport

A man was found dead in a DeKalb County home’s carport after a fire broke out Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
DeKalb County fire crews were called to a home in the 2300 block of Cresta Drive around 7 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, the fire department said in a statement.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that engulfed the carport, and shortly after the fire was put out, crews found a man already dead, according to the statement.
Fire department spokesperson Captain Jaeson Daniels said the victim’s brother was inside the home with the fire broke out and called 911. The brother said the victim would often hang out in the carport.
No other details were released about the fire. Officials did not say what may have caused the fire, as it remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author