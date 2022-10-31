ajc logo
1 killed in shooting near event venue in West Midtown, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning near a wedding and event venue in West Midtown.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight at 500 Bishop Street, a few blocks west of popular shopping and dining district Atlantic Station. Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News one person was killed but provided no other details.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the Bishop Station event venue.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

