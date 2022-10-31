1 killed in shooting near event venue in West Midtown, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning near a wedding and event venue in West Midtown.
The shooting was reported shortly after midnight at 500 Bishop Street, a few blocks west of popular shopping and dining district Atlantic Station. Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News one person was killed but provided no other details.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the Bishop Station event venue.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest